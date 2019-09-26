Bennett: New Right stands by Netanyahu

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett says New Right party committed to broad unity government led by Netanyahu.

Former Education Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday that the New Right party would remain committed to the right-wing bloc led by the Likud party.

"As we have pledged and signed, the New Right Movement continues in the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu, in order to establish a broad national unity government, and to avoid a third election campaign. In the circumstances that have been created, this is the will of the national camp and the Israeli public as a whole," Bennett said.

Former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked has also made a similar statement: "We are committed to the bloc of the 55 [MKs] in the hope that a right-wing government or a unity government will emerge."

The two Yamina leaders made the statements after Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz called on Netanyahu to negotiate with him without "political blocs" - a thinly veiled reference to the bloc of right-wing and haredi parties Netanyahu formed a day after last Tuesday's election.

"I am calling to Netanyahu and Likud - come to immediate negotiations - with meaningful dialogue and without preconditions - without spin and political blocs. Let's build a real unity government for the sake of the Jewish people," said Gantz.

On Wednesday, the Likud's chief negotiator, Minister Yariv Levin, said he would negotiate on behalf of the entire right-wing bloc, and not merely the Likud, during coalition talks with Blue and White.