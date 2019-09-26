Benny Gantz to PM: Let's negotiate - without party blocs

Blue & White chairman Gantz says he is ready to negotiate with Likud on a national unity gov't but without the right-wing bloc.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz addressed the coalition negotiations and the Likud's allegations about Blue and White at the beginning of a Blue and White meeting on Thursday.

"I've been calling for unity since I entered politics," Gantz said. "Even today I'm optimistic and believe it can be achieved."

"Netanyahu was the one who moved up the elections for the 21st Knesset and he was the one who led us to the elections for the 22nd Knesset. He is also the only one who has, perhaps, an interest in leading us to elections again - elections that are likely to cause a rift among the Israeli public."

"I am calling to Netanyahu and Likud - come to immediate negotiations - with meaningful dialogue and without preconditions - without spin and political blocs. Let's build a real unity government for the sake of the Jewish people."

"We're not a "just not Bibi" party. We're not attacking anyone on a personal level. We're seeking public integrity. We're working against corruption. We cannot sit under a prime minister who has pending indictments."

"I call for a meaningful dialogue with the Likud - the second-biggest party. We will gladly be there if it will be real negotiations on the issues and not a representation of political blocs."

Meanwhile, following the failure of Gantz and Netanyahu to reach an agreement on a national unity government, President Reuven Rivlin granted Netanyahu the mandate to form a coalition on Wednesday.

Netanyahu will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible two-week extension. If his attempts fail, Rivlin will grant the mandate to Gantz.