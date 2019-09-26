Terror attack reported near the Western Wall in Jerusalem

Female police officer reportedly wounded in attack in Old City of Jerusalem. Suspect in custody.

Israeli security forces cordon off the area surrounding the scene of the attack

A 34-year-old female police officer was stabbed in the Old City of Jerusalem Thursday afternoon, in an apparent terror attack.

The wounded officer is said to be in light condition, and is fully conscious.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the attack, and provided first aid to the wounded officer.

Other officers at the scene reportedly overpowered the terrorist and took him into custody.

“Near the Chain Gate [Shaar HaShalshelet] there was a wounded woman walking around, fully conscious, suffering from a light stab wound in her arm,” said MDA paramedic Yaniv Yaffe.

“I provided medical treatment, including bandaging [the wound], and by this point, she no longer required emergency evacuation to a hospital. The terrorists was neutralized by security forces at the scene.”

This is the second terrorist stabbing attack in as many days.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old Israeli woman was lightly wounded when a terrorist stabbed her near Maccabim Junction on Route 443, in the Modi’in region.

Israeli security forces captured the 14-year-old terrorist responsible shortly after the attack.