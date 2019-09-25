Stabbing attack at Maccabim Junction

A 20-year-old girl was lightly wounded Wednesday after being stabbed in the area of the ​​Maccabim Junction on Route 443.

Medics treated her and evacuated her with stab wounds to her upper body to the hospital.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Yosef Horowitz who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "Together with other other EMS personnel I treated a young woman who suffered a stab wound to her upper body. She was in light to moderate condition. We also treated another person who sustained light injuries in the incident as well."

MDA medic Mordechai Slusch, who treated the wounded woman, said: "When we arrived, we saw a young woman, 22, sitting agitated at a bus stop, fully conscious and suffering from a bleeding injury in the shoulder area. We gave her medical treatment which included stopping bleeding, dressing, and giving fluids. We quickly transported her to the ambulance and evacuated her to the hospital in stable condition. The terrorist was neutralized at the scene by the security forces.

ZAKA reports that the 14-year-old Palestinian Arab stabber was neutralized. Large police forces were called to the scene.





Loading....



