Israeli diplomats go on strike

Israel's Foreign Ministry and employees of the Defense Ministry go on strike over financial dispute with Treasury.

The employees of Israel’s foreign and defense ministries around the world have gone on strike.

The strike means that there are no consular services both in Israel and abroad. It also means that all border crossings between Israel, Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip are closed, Ynet reported.

The Foreign Ministry also claims the Treasury reneged on recent agreements on representation fees, and now demands retroactive refunds worth thousands of shekels from ambassadors who cannot provide receipts for their expenses, Ynet reported.