Whistleblower who complained about Trump willing to testify?

The anonymous whistleblower who filed a complaint with the intelligence community inspector general, which includes allegations about President Donald Trump's conduct, has tentatively agreed to meet with congressional lawmakers, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place on the condition that acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire approves appropriate security clearances for the individual's legal counsel so that they can accompany their client, correspondence obtained by the network showed.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff wrote a letter to Maguire making the request Wednesday after the whistleblower's lawyers agreed to meet with lawmakers if that condition is met and requested assistance in expediting approval from the acting DNI, according to the report.

CNN reported Tuesday that the whistleblower's legal counsel "wrote to the Acting Director of National Intelligence to request specific guidance as to the appropriate security practices to permit a meeting, if needed, with the Members of the Intelligence Oversight Committees."

"This is a reasonable request that the Committee strongly supports and expects your office to fulfill immediately," Schiff wrote.

Schiff's letter comes after the whistleblower's legal counsel wrote to the committee Wednesday reiterating the conditions of a possible meeting between lawmakers and their client.

"We have reaffirmed our client's request for direction by correspondence to Acting Director Maguire, a copy of which is included as an enclosure. Furthermore, we have requested for the Acting Director to process and grant myself, I. Charles McCullough, III, and Mark S. Zaid the appropriate security clearances so that legal counsel may be in attendance at any meetings with our client. I am sure you can understand that it is imperative that a whistleblower, especially one caught up in such a high profile matter involving the President, have experienced legal counsel by their side. Your cooperation in ensuring this occurs would help facilitate a future meeting or testimony," the letter said.

The whistleblower will not appear before lawmakers on Thursday, nor are they currently scheduled to appear before Congress, a source familiar with the situation told CNN.

The report comes a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced formal impeachment proceedings against Trump over allegations that he threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless its government investigated actions by former US Vice President Joe Biden.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House released the full, unredacted transcript of Trump's phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July.

In the conversation, Trump brought up the matter of allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said. Zelensky responded that he would appoint a new prosecutor general who would look into the matter of the company Hunter Biden had been on the board of.