Netanyahu agreed to Rivlin's proposal, Gantz refused

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to President Reuven Rivlin's proposal to apply a model of two prime ministers serving at the same time, but Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz rejected it, Haaretz reported Wednesday.

President Rivlin spoke about his proposal in the statement he made after he entrusted Netanyahu with forming a government.

“You should know that among the other proposals that I have raised, I offered both candidates the establishment of a shared government. That would mean a government of equals, in which neither bloc would have an advantage. I also suggested that alongside the prime minister, the law would be changed to give force and power to the role of the interim prime minister. The uniqueness of that role is that whenever the prime minister is unable to fulfill his role the interim prime minister serves as prime minister in all respects,” said Rivlin.

“I also suggested that the law be amended so that any leave of absence is not limited to one hundred days. This would enable a prime minister to remain in office for as long as there is no need to take a leave of absence. If the prime minister does take a leave of absence, that person will continue to be prime minister in name, but the authorities of the office would be transferred to the interim prime minister. This was my suggestion to solve the political and legal complications we face. That was my offer, and I'm laying it out here for the public,” he added.

It is estimated that the plan was made public so that Rivlin could exert heavy public pressure on Gantz and Netanyahu to accept it - and also to make it clear that a real solution was laid before the two, but it was Blue and White which refused to accept it.