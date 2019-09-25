President Rivlin to name candidate to form gov't tonight

President to give Netanyahu or Gantz chance to form government after receiving final election results.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will announce later Wednesday his choice for who should try to form a new

government after last week's deadlocked election, his office said.

The selection will be announced at around 8 PM, after Rivlin meets together with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his challenger Benny Gantz, his office said in a statement.

Rivlin's announcement comes after he received the official election results earlier Wednesday and as he encourages Gantz and Netanyahu to form a unity government.

Under the law, Rivlin has seven days after receiving the results to name someone to form a government, but has opted to move ahead without delay, according to the statement.

The person chosen will have 28 days to form a government, with a possible two-week extension.

If all attempts fail, Rivlin can then assign the task to someone else.

The official final results gave Netanyahu's right-wing Likud one more seat compared to the near-complete results published last week, but the deadlock remains unchanged.

Gantz's Blue and White remains the largest party with 33 seats, ahead of Likud's 32 out of the Knesset's 120.

Neither has a clear path to a majority coalition.