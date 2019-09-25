Shas rabbi calls for religious parties to join Gantz-led gov't

Rabbi Tzion Boaron, a leading Sephardic rabbi and a former member of the High Rabbinical Court, who is close to the Shas movement, called on Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who chairs the party, to join a left-wing government led by Blue and White leaders MKs Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid, Yediot Aharonot reported.

Yediot Aharonot quoted Rabbi Boaron as saying that "at the end of the day, there's no difference between [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu and others. In reality, what others talk about, Netanyahu actually does: allow public transportation on Shabbat (Sabbath), infrastructure, drafting girls - they talk and Netanyahu does. Look - even though he needs the haredi parties like he needs to breathe, just last Shabbat infrastructure work was carried out under his watch, involving embarrassing Shabbat desecration."

"Therefore, my opinion is that the way the religious parties are negotiating is a mistake. They should have joined a government led by Gantz, despite the fact that he is Lapid's partner. I have no doubt that the attitude in this country towards Shabbat and towards religion in general will be inestimably better than it is today."

Regarding a possible peace deal, Boaron said: "When it comes to future peace, if it happens, and whatever obligations come from it, there is no real inherent difference between the right-wing bloc and the left-wing bloc, it's all completely cosmetic. The conditions for peace will be made by the great powers - the US and the Soviet bloc."

"The religious parties' behavior is extremely surprising."

Meanwhile, Gantz himself has said that he will not ask the haredim to join his government. In August, the Blue and White published an anti-haredi campaign video which Shas MKs described as "incitement."