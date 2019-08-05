'It's anti-Semitic': Blue and White ad incites against haredim

Blue and White campaign video paints religious, haredi, ministers as money-sucking parasites, PM Netanyahu as caring only about himself.

The Knesset's haredi parties are fuming over a promotional video published by the center-left Blue and White party, showing a spoof WhatsApp conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and potential ministers.

In the 54-second video clip, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas), Deputy Health Minister Yakov Litzman (UTJ) and Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (United Right) are presented as trying to extort funds from Netanyahu in order to use the money for their own personal concerns.

The "conversation" starts off with "Netanyahu" writing: "Guys, I have to tell you something...wait a second" and removing "traitor" Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) from the group. Once Edelstein is "gone," Netanyahu continues: "Now it's much better. [MK David] Bitan (Likud), the stage is all yours."

"Bitan" then writes: "Thank you, sir. So certainly you've all heard that we got everyone in the Likud to sign a document, it's no big deal. We need you to sign as well: 'I _________ commit to supporting Binyamin Netanyahu the First, emissary of G-d, leader of the right, father of the dragons. I swear to support his immunity forever, regardless of what he is accused of and when.' With no nonsense, signed in blood."

The first response comes from "United Right Chairwoman Minister Ayelet Shaked," who "writes": "You're totallyyyyyyyyyyyy not exaggerating."

"Bitan" then replies: "What? It's a standard contract, downloaded from the internet."

"Smotrich" is the next to reply, writing: "Guys, the Prime Minister is under pressure, we can raise prices! $"

"Deri" writes: "You want me to sign? Give me a trillion shekels for the yeshivas!"

"Litzman" then responds: "Give me all the money in Israel!"

"Smotrich" then responds again, writing: "I'm willing to sign if you annex the settlements," and "Shaked" writes: "I'll sign if you weaken the Supreme Court."

"Netanyahu" writes: "Okay, I can't deal with this kind of thing, I have a country to run."

"Litzman," responding to the sound of a siren, asks: "Did you also hear that?"

"Netanyahu" then sums it up: "Okay, Bitan, write down what everyone wants."

The video ends with the Blue and White slogan: "On 9/17, we're coming to close your group. Blue and White."

"Anti-Semitism is not the word," Deri said. Shas MK Yinon Azulay added: "Lapid the internet troll isn't disgusted by any incitement campaigns against the traditional and religious communities in Israel."

Watch the Hebrew video here: