Zarif: There will be no new deal with world powers

Iranian Foreign Minister: The European partners to the nuclear deal didn't fulfill their commitments, no new deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday ruled out the possibility of negotiating a new nuclear deal with major powers.

In a post on Twitter, Zarif accused the European partners to the 2015 nuclear deal of having failed to fulfill their commitments.

“E3’s paralysis in fulfilling their obligations w/o US permission has been clear since May 2018 … No new deal before compliance w/ current one,” he wrote.

The tweet came hours after France, Britain and Germany called on Tehran to agree to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs as well as regional security issues.

“The time has come for Iran to accept a long term negotiation framework for its nuclear program, as well as regional security issues, which include its missile programs,” the three countries, which were signatories to the 2015 deal, said in a statement.

Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal signed with world powers in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement last May.

Britain, France and Germany have been trying to save the nuclear deal and have vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

The chief of Iran's atomic agency recently blamed Europe for his country scaling back its commitments under the deal, saying their broken promises gave the Islamic Republic little choice.