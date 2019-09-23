Netanyahu: Committed to the right-wing bloc

Netanyahu speaks to party leaders on the right, updates them on meeting with President and Blue and White chairman.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening updated the heads of the nationalist bloc on his meeting with President Reuven Rivlin and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu stressed that the meeting was practical and told the leaders of the bloc that he made it clear during the meeting that he represents the entire national camp, acts on its behalf and negotiates on behalf of the entire bloc.

"I am committed to what I promised you," Netanyahu told the party leaders.

Following the agreement reached during the meeting at the President’s Residence, the head of the Likud's negotiating team, Yariv Levin, and his counterpart from Blue and White, Attorney Yoram Turbovich, will meet on Tuesday. They will discuss possible ways of forming a unity government, including a rotation in the post of prime minister.

Rivlin has agreed with Netanyahu and Gantz that the three will meet again on Wednesday evening. If by then no progress is made in contacts to form a government, Rivlin will likely task Netanyahu with forming the government, he has a larger number of MK elects who recommended him - 55, compared to 54 who recommended Gantz.