'He lost consciousness while driving'

23-year-old Ran Arazi is the IDF officer who was moderately injured on Friday in a rock-throwing attack on Highway 55, near Ma’ale Shomron in Samaria.

The officer, who was on vacation, was traveling by car with his father, Shlomi Arazi, on his way back from the base where his soldiers are serving.

Ran, who suffered an injury to his face, underwent several treatments over the weekend and even underwent surgery at the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, and his condition has improved.

"Ran was driving the car, and as we approached Azzun, rocks were thrown, one of which shattered the windshield and hit him directly. As a result, Ran lost consciousness and fell on me. I had to take control of the vehicle which was travelling at a speed of 80 kilometers per hour," the father told Channel 13 News.

"Large vehicles which appeared in front of me recognized that we were in trouble and immediately went off to the side of the road, as did I. Behind me were two vehicles, among them a Red Crescent ambulance. The doctor in the ambulance gave life-saving treatment to Ran. At the same time Yigal, the head of the Karnei Shomron local council, arrived at the scene and called the IDF and an ambulance that evacuated Ran to the Beilinson Hospital."