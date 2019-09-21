Bezalel Smotrich attacks Blue and White following report that the Arab Joint List may recommend Benny Gantz for prime minister.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) commented on the report on Saturday night that the Joint Arab List may recommend Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz for prime minister.

"Gantz, [Yair] Lapid and [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor] Liberman - in the liquidation sale of Zionism and the rule of law on their way to occupying the government at any cost - disqualify their haredi brothers and embrace those who support terror and the denial of the Jewish state," wrote Smotrich.

"It's sad. It will be interesting to see [Blue and White MK Tzvi] Hauser and [Blue and White MK Yoaz] Hendel and their partners in this Oslo government. Their hatred of [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu has caused them to lose their sanity and religious beliefs."

The four factions which make up the Joint Arab List met Saturday in Kfar Qasim, to decide whether to support Blue and White leader Benny Gantz as candidate for the next Israeli prime minister.

At the end of the meeting, MK Ahmad Tibi said: "There was a deep and serious discussion, but no decision was made."

The party's factions are scheduled to meet again on Sunday, prior to their scheduled meetings with Israeli President Reuven RIvlin.