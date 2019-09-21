Joint Arab List: 'We certainly won't join a coalition'

MK Aida Touma-Suleiman (Joint Arab List) responded Saturday night to reports that her party will recommend Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz for prime minister.

Speaking to Israel's "Meet the Press" program, Suleiman said that no decision has been made yet, but added: "We will not be part of a coalition, but we will be the ones to decide."

"It's no secret that we, in the Joint Arab List, worked very hard and made it a goal that [Israeli Prime Minister] Binyamin Netanyahu will not be prime minister. But that doesn't mean that we'll automatically choose Gantz.

"We sat down seriously and we are not yet finished the discussion. Tomorrow the four [factions] will sit down again and make a final decision."

She added: "Until now, we have not seen any signs that push us towards making a recommendation. We certainly will not be part of a nationalist unity government and part of a coalition. But we will be the ones to decide. And the time of incitement against MKs and against the Arab population has come to an end."

When asked about the times when her party refused to recommend anyone, Suleiman said: "It's not an issue of us not wanting to make a recommendation. We didn't see that there was anyone who we really wanted to recommend, or that our recommendation would change anything. Today it will, it will change the [political] map."