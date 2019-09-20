9,000 Arabs participate in weekly riots on Gaza border

9,200 Palestinian Arabs throw rocks, explosives and firebombs at IDF soldiers during "March of the Return" protests.

About 9,200 Palestinian Arabs protested on Friday along the Gaza-Israel border as part of the weekly “March of the Return” demonstrations.

The rioters threw rocks, explosives and firebombs at IDF soldiers. The IDF responded with riot dispersal means.

The Hamas-run “health ministry” in Gaza reported that 76 protesters were injured.

Compared to the past few weeks, Friday’s protest was a relatively extensive demonstration, with a larger number of protesters than usual, noted Channel 13 News.

Two weeks ago, two Palestinian Arabs were killed by Israeli fire in the weekly clashes. Hamas threatened to retaliate for the deaths, saying that Israel will "bear full responsibility for this crime."

A week earlier, an IDF soldier was lightly injured during the violence.

