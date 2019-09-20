Gantz's commitment to Liberman

Blue and White reportedly promised Yisrael Beytenu leader he will be part of any coalition they lead.

The leaders of the Blue and White Party have promised Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman that he will be a part of any government they lead, Channel 13 News reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Blue and White realized that Liberman does not intend to return to the right-wing camp, and have assured him that he would be with them in any government so that he does not become concerned that a unity government would be established without him.

The report further added that Benny Gantz is expected to meet with Amir Peretz in the coming days in an attempt to add the Labor-Gesher party to the left-Arab bloc.

The Blue and White Party reportedly wants Gantz to be the first to receive the mandate from the President to head the government, so they intend to ask the Joint List and the Democratic Union to recommend Gantz as Prime Minister.

The party headed by Gantz and Yair Lapid also wants to replace the current Knesset Speaker, Yuli Edelstein, with a candidate from the party - most likely Meir Cohen, and are trying to formulate a majority for that.