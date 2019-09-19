Blue and White's first challenge to enter the Knesset

Blue and White want to replace the Knesset speaker as soon as possible to prevent the dispersal of the Knesset.

Blue and White are working on their first challenge to enter the 22nd Knesset, the replacement of Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein.



According to the Knesset's bylaws, the election of the Knesset Speaker is held in open elections in the plenum by a raise of hands. "The Knesset speaker will be elected no later than the date on which the Knesset was convened for the establishment of the government," the bylaws state.

Globes reported that due to the fact that the establishment of the government may take a long time, Blue and White said that they would start the process of replacing the Knesset speaker at an early stage in order to prevent the possibility of Netanyahu dispersing the Knesset.

A majority is expected for the move even if Yisrael Beyteinu chooses to refrain from voting.

Earlier on Thursday, Blue and White convened for their first party meeting since the elections on Tuesday. Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, said at the opening of the meeting, "It's appropriate that we put the good of the people above all other considerations. The people chose unity, the people asked for Israel to be above all. Blue and White won the election, Blue and White is the biggest party. Netanyahu failed to achieve the political bloc he was aiming for."

"I want to establish a broad and liberal unity government under my leadership to bring about the will of the people. The work of establishing the government has begun. We will listen to everyone attentively but will not give in to any dictates."

"The negotiations will require patience and and determination and adherence to the political principles known to everyone. Political paralysis will not benefit Israeli citizens. Establishing a unity government does not come with blocs and spins. I intend to act in the spirit of the note that I put in between the stones of the Western Wall on the eve of the elections: 'Bring peace to us and make peace among us.'"