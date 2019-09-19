Report: UAV destroyed in Syria

Syrian state TV reports that a drone was destroyed over a suburb of Damascus.

Syrian state TV reported on Thursday that a drone was destroyed over the village of Aqraba, a suburb of Damascus.

Earlier, there were reports of explosions in the area.

On Wednesday night, Sky News’ Arabic-language network service reported that unmanned aerial vehicles attacked positions belonging to pro-Iranian Shiite militias in the Syrian city of Al Bukamal, located near the border with Iraq.

Five fighters were killed in the attack and nine others were injured, according to the report.

This is the second time this week that an attack has been reported against Shiite militias in the Al Bukamal area. The previous report, on Monday night, claimed that unidentified aircraft attacked several targets in the area and that Israel was responsible for the attack.

There have been several attacks against Iraqi militias in recent weeks that have been attributed to Israel, which has not commented on the reports.

In late August, two senior American officials told The New York Times that Israel had carried out several air strikes on munitions storehouses for Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

A senior Middle Eastern intelligence official told the newspaper that Israel had bombed a base north of Baghdad on July 19.

The attack on July 19 struck a base that the Middle Eastern intelligence official said was being used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to transfer weapons to Syria.