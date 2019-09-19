Netanyahu: 'Unity government - order of the day'

PM calls in remembrance ceremony for Shimon Peres to Opposition Chair Benny Gantz to meet as soon as possible to establish unity government.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took part in the State memorial ceremony this morning for President Shimon Peres on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, addressing the complicated political situation.

In his speech, Netanyahu mentioned Peres' decision to go to a unity government with Yitzchak Shamir in the 1980's after no clear decision was reached between the blocs, and noted that no clear decision was made in this week's elections.

"There's no reason for us to go for further elections. I'm against it. A broad unity government is the order of the day," Netanyahu said, calling on Opposition Chairman Gantz to meet with him as soon as possible.

President Reuven Rivlin congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu in his memorial address for calling for unity.

"I hear the voices calling for establishment of a broad and stable unity government and I congratulate you, Mr. Prime Minister, on joining this morning to this call," Rivlin said.

The President added, "This is an important call. The responsibility is that of the elected officials, especially the heads of the major parties."