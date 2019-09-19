"I call on you - Benny, let's meet today, any hour, any time, to kick-start this move, which is the order of the day," Netanyahu says.

Prime Minister and Likud Chairman Binyamin Netanyahu on Thursday called on Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz to establish a broad unity government with him.

“During the elections, I called for the establishment of the right-wing government. But unfortunately the election results show that this is not possible. The people did not decide between the two blocs. Therefore, there is no choice but to form a broad unity government, as broad as possible, made up of all the factions to whom the State of Israel is dear,” Netanyahu said.

“Yesterday, I met with my friends in the right-wing parties and we agreed that we were going as one bloc with one joint delegation into negotiations.

“Now I call on you, MK Benny Gantz: Benny, we must establish a broad unity government today. The people expect us, both of us, to show responsibility and work for cooperation.

“That's why I call on you - Benny, let's meet today, any hour, any time, to kick-start this move which is the order of the day. We are not allowed to reach, and there is no reason for, a third election - I am against it. The order of the day - a broad unity government, today.”