PM addresses formation of right-wing bloc for coalition negotiations. '2 options: A gov't led by me, or one that relies on Arab parties.'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened members of the Likud faction at the Orient Hotel in Jerusalem, addressing the election results.

"I come here after a meeting with the leaders of the National Camp parties," said Netanyahu. “We unanimously decided that we will go together into negotiations for the establishment of a government headed by me.”

“We will conduct the negotiations with one delegation, Yariv Levin will be at the head.”

Netanyahu added: "Now that we have established the bloc of right-wing parties, there will be either a government headed by me, or a dangerous government that relies on the Arab parties. We will make every effort to prevent this dangerous government."

Netanyahu thanked Likud members for their "unequivocal support for me and for Likud."

"You made a sharp and clear statement. It's important that the public heard it, and I really appreciate it. We are going together, and the National Camp is going together, and with G-d's help we will establish together a strong, Zionist government that is good for the State of Israel."

Earlier Wednesday, right-wing factions convened at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, deciding to establish a "right-wing bloc" headed by Prime Minister Netanyahu, that will work for the establishment of the next government.

It was decided to form a joint coalition negotiations team for all factions in the bloc.

In addition to Netanyahu, the meeting saw the participation of Minister Yariv Levin and faction heads: Yaakov Litzman, Moshe Gafni, Naftali Bennett, Rabbi Rafi Peretz, Ayelet Shaked, and Bezalel Smotrich.

Minister Aryeh Deri met with Prime Minister Netanyahu earlier this morning, as he was unable to attend the meeting due to the memorial ceremony for the late Minister David Azulay.

The Knesset seat distribution, after counting 90% of the votes, shows Blue and White with 32, Likud - 31, Joint List - 13, Shas - 9, Yisrael Beytenu - 9, United Torah Judaism - 8, Yamina - 7, Labor - 6, Democratic Union - 5.