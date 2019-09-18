'Israel's democracy is thriving'

The American Jewish Congress responded Wednesday to the results of Israel's elections.

Currently, Blue and White holds a narrow lead over the Likud, with 25.76% of the vote to 25.10% for the Likud. However, neither bloc has the clear majority necessary to form a government.

"As we await the outcome of Israel's elections, the American Jewish Congress looks forward to welcoming the next Prime Minister of Israel," the group said in a statement. "Israel is a robust democracy, and the continued success of that democracy is something to be celebrated."



"This election, taking place just months after the last one, has demonstrated that Israeli democracy is thriving.

"No matter what government is formed following this election, it must continue to work toward the prosperity of all its citizens, and to maintain strong relations with the United States of America."