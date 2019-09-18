MK Nir Barkat (Likud) responded in an interview with Arutz Sheva to the results of the elections as reflected in the exit polls.

“We first have to wait for the real results. I believe the [real results] will be better than what we saw and so we’ll wait patiently in the next few days to see the real results,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll have a decisive decision by the people of Israel. Unfortunately it looks like maybe we did not have a very clear decision by the Israeli people. Therefore, what we will need to do is to unite the right of center bloc, which includes the Likud as the leader, Yamina and the haredi parties, and then seek additional partnerships.”

Blue and White “has no chance of leading a government. Therefore, hopefully they will come to the table and become more reasonable. Not only them. There are other opportunities with Liberman and Labor and hopefully we’ll expand our circles with one of the three. Hopefully, for the best of Israel, that’ll happen soon,” added Barkat.