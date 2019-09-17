'Israel's attacks increase tension'

Iranian President criticizes Israel, says it must bear responsibility for attacks in Syria, Iraq and Lebanon.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met on Monday in Ankara with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rouhani blasted Israel, saying that "recently the Zionist enemy has doubled its attacks in Syria, and has even extended them to Lebanon and Iraq. The nations of the region have the right to defend themselves against these attacks, and therefore the enemy must bear responsibility."

There have been several attacks against Iranian-affiliated Iraqi militias in recent weeks that have been attributed to Israel.

While Israel has not commented on the attacks, in late August, two senior American officials told The New York Times that Israel had carried out several air strikes on munitions storehouses for Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

In his comments on Monday, Rouhani also attacked the US presence in Syria, claimed it was illegal and urged the US to leave the country.

The Iranian, Russian and Turkish presidents will discuss solutions to the crisis in Syria, focusing on the Idlib region, one of the final strongholds of the rebels in the country.