Report: AG slammed the brakes on Gaza operation

PM Netanyahu wanted to launch major Gaza operation - but AG Mandelblit stopped him, report says.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu planned to conduct a widescale military operation in Gaza last week, but was stopped by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Haaretz reported Monday morning.

According to the report, Mandelblit said such an operation requires the approval of the cabinet.

The report also said that Netanyahu wanted to launch a widescale attack on Gaza due to the rocket fire perpetrated last week by the Islamic Jihad terror group.

As a result of Mandelblit's refusal to allow the operation, the IDF responded by attacking 15 terror targets in Gaza.

Last week, Gaza terror groups fired rockets at Israel on Tuesday night, as well as from Wednesday afternoon until just after midnight Thursday morning.