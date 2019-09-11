Report: Israel attacks several targets in Gaza

Palestinian Arab sources report attacks throughout Gaza in response to rocket fire on Ashdod and Ashkelon.

Palestinian Arab sources reported overnight Tuesday that the Israel Air Force attacked a number of targets in Gaza in response to the rocket fire on Ashdod and Ashkelon earlier in the evening.

According to the reports, Hamas targets were reportedly attacked in the area of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza and in the Deir al-Balah area in the central Gaza Strip. An attack was also reported in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF has not confirmed the reports for the time being.

On Tuesday evening around 9:07 p.m., the Red Color sirens were heard in the cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon and in the industrial areas near the two cities.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said two launches were identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory and were intercepted by the Iron Dome.

At the time of the siren, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was in the middle of a speech at a political conference in Ashdod. The speech was stopped, Netanyahu was taken off the stage and the participants were evacuated.

A few minutes later, Netanyahu returned to the stage, resumed his speech and said, "If Hamas shoots at us in the middle of the Likud event, it probably does not want us here."