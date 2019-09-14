Yamina: 'Netanyahu trying to eliminate Religious Zionism'

Yamina responds to Likud's newest campaign videos, emphasizes that only number of recommendations will make or break PM's candidacy.

The Yamina party responded Saturday evening to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's recent campaign videos aimed at pulling votes from the smaller right-wing party.

"Netanyahu is trying to eliminate Yamina and Religious ZIonism," the party said. "We haven't heard a word directed at Shas voters."

"The big party's bluff was exposed after the previous elections. The only thing that counts is the number of people recommending you."

The party statement warned: "If Yamina is small, the Likud will form a government with the left. Only a large Yamina will pull the government to the right."

Earlier on Saturday, Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked said her party will only recommend a right-wing candidate, warning that "anyone who is a rightist needs to vote only for Yamina."

She also warned that a unity government means "a paralyzed government which implements left-wing policies." Such a government, she said, "will not make any changes to the judicial system."