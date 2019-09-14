Shaked: 'We'll only recommend a right-wing candidate'

Yamina Chairwoman Ayelet Shaked warned that if Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu does not have a large enough right-wing bloc, he will form a unity government with the center-left Blue and White party.

Speaking to Israel's "Meet the Press" program, Shaked said her party has "lost Knesset seats" and it worries her, since she does not know what the end result of the elections will be.

"We have clear priorities," she said. "Anyone who is a rightist needs to vote only for Yamina. I want to be part of a government which will protect Netanyahu."

She added: "We are the only party which talks about unity and living together, unlike [Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor] Liberman and [Blue and White leaders MKs Benny] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid, who involve themselves in incitement."

"There wasn't such incitement three months ago," she noted. "All of the parties are aiming to decapitate Religious Zionism, as if it's the source of everything bad. Netanyahu and the left want us to be small, so we won't pose a challenge on the right. We're not sucking up to Netanyahu, and we will only recommend a right-wing candidate."

Shaked also warned that if right-wing voters vote for parties which do not pass the electoral threshold, "there will be a leftist government." A unity government, she said, would be "a paralyzed government which implements left-wing policies - and will not make any changes to the judicial system."

She also said her relationship with Yamina leader Naftali Bennett is "very good" and that the two "are working together."

Regarding the possibility that Netanyahu will be indicted, she said: "I hope the cases against Netanyahu will be closed - and if not, we will weigh supporting granting him immunity. We do not want to drag the country to elections for a third time. We will make the decision which is best for Israel."