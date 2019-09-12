Hassidic Rebbes concerned: 'Say Psalms'

Belz Hasidim read chapter 121 in Psalms: 'I lift my eyes to the mountains; from where does my help come?' as Hasidic Council does same.

Belzers say the Rebbe is concerned about the rise of parties seeking to suppress the political power of the haredi parties.

A few days ago, a similar call was published by the Agudat Yisrael Council of Torah Sages.

"According to the decision of the Torah Council at its meeting in Jerusalem on Wednesday, the Jewish public is called to say a special Psalms chapter in view of the difficult spiritual and material situation in Eretz Yisrael, where those who hate us have raised their heads: Religious persecutors against Judaism from within, and our enemies who hate Israel from without," the statement read.

"The public is called to add after the daily morning prayers Psalm 121, 'My help is from the L-rd, Maker of Heaven and Earth', in the hope that the prayer of the many will not be despised."