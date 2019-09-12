Normalizing settlement? Not during election period

The government's and Defense Ministry's legal advisors conveyed an opinion to the Ministers objecting to the decision to normalize Mevo'ot Yericho in the Jordan Valley before the elections.

"There is a legal impediment to this decision during the election period. We were not presented with any evidentiary infrastructure or indication of the necessity or urgency to make the decision at the present time," the two stated.

On Sunday the government will convene and hold its weekly meeting in the Jordan Valley. This, after the cancellation of the Likud faction meeting scheduled to take place today in the Valley.

This is the first government meeting to be held in light of Netanyahu's declaration of his intention to apply sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and appears to be intended to validate the declaration.

During the meeting, the ministers will discuss, among other things, normalizing Mevo'ot Jericho in the Jordan Valley and even vote on the move.

This week, Netanyahu announced that after the elections he would apply Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea, "this is the eastern security wall."

"There is one place that Israeli sovereignty can be applied immediately after the elections if Israeli citizens let me in. Today I announce my intention to apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea," he declared.

"This will be our defensive belt to the east. It ensures that we will never be a country a few miles wide," Netanyahu said.