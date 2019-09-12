Jason Greenblatt to stay on at White House?

Despite declaring his planned departure from the White House last week, Mideast Envoy Jason Greenblatt on Thursday left the door open for a continued stay in his position if the Trump administration’s peace plan gains “traction.”

“Although I have announced my departure, I am trying to stay until the plan is launched,” Jewish Insider on Thursday reported Greenblatt as saying in a recording from an event in New York City.

He added, “If the plan is launched soon, I will stay. And if the plan is launched and we get traction, I hope to stay longer — and I have my family’s support for it.”

Regarding the timing of the peace plan’s release - which Prime Minister Netanyahu assessed on Tuesday would “very likely be presented immediately after” the Israeli election next week, Greenblatt did not necessarily disagree, but added that the timing also depends on the results of the election.

“I think there’s a good possibility that we will put it out after the election,” he said. “But I think we have to wait and see what happens with the election and what happens in the weeks following the election - in terms of what the coalition-building looks like. So no decision has been made yet.”