'We will not permit accurate missiles in Lebanon'

IDF Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, said on Tuesday that "the IDF will not allow Iran to establish itself on Syrian territory or develop accurate missiles in Lebanon."

Kochavi, who spoke at a memorial ceremony at the Kfir Brigade Monument in Afula, also commented on the missile fire towards Israeli military targets northern Israel early last week.

"The past month was full with operational events in all sectors, and especially in the northern sector. We have identified, thanks to excellent intelligence capabilities, the enemy's intentions to perform one purpose - to harm Israel's security, sovereignty and its citizens. Once we identified the dangers, we took action," he said.