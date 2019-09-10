'We're not going to let this child die without a fight'

Grandmother of teens seriously injured in terrorist ramming attack last month says they're improving but still have a long road to recovery.

Two Israeli teenagers seriously injured in a terror attack south of Jerusalem continue to show signs of improvement, but face long roads to recovery.

Arutz Sheva spoke with the two injured teens’ grandmother, Rochel Sylvetsky – an editor at Arutz Sheva – about her grandchildren’s condition nearly a month after they were hit by a car driven by a terrorist outside of the town of Elazar in Gush Ezion.

Last month, Nahum, 17, and Noam Nevies, 19, were hit in a ramming attack as they walked to a bus stop next to the entrance of Elazar. Both of the siblings were seriously injured, with Nahum left fighting for his life.

“Two of my grandchildren were severely injured at Elazar three weeks ago,” said Sylvetsky.

Sylvetsky said her granddaughter, Noam, had been released from the hospital, but is still confined to a wheelchair for the time being, though she hopes to return to her dance troupe.

“I’m thankful to Hashem [God] to say that Noam is at home… She is in a wheelchair, she has a cast on each of her legs and has months of physical therapy ahead of her. But she’s cheerful and wonderful – her regular self. We hope she gets back to her dancing – she was in a religious dance troupe. She also played piano beautifully and many other things and we hope she gets back to all of them, she’s working hard at it. Pray for her: Noam Aliza Bat Zahava Rivka.”

By contrast, Nahum’s injuries were so severe, Sylvetsky recalled, that doctors at Hadassah Hospital were unsure if they could save him.

“Then we have Nahum Elimelech Rafael Ben Zahava Rivka, her brother, who is 17, who was so severely injured with a head injury that the doctors had to decide whether they were going to try to save him or not.”

“Dr. [Samuel] Moscovici of Hadassah said, he’s 17 and he’s not going to let this child go without a fight. And they operated, and he began to react. His eyes showed a reaction to light after the surgery. Now, three weeks later, he has opened his eyes, he’s out of ICU, he’s breathing on his own, recognizes us and responds to us. Bit by bit…the wonderful doctors at Hadassah are working to reconstruct his life.”

Nahum “understands, he talks with his lips – he doesn’t have his voice yet.”

“When you ask him ‘How do you feel?’, he answers with his lips: ‘Baruch Hashem’ [Thank God].”