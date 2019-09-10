Netanyahu to make 'dramatic announcement' Tuesday

PM to hold press conference with 'dramatic announcement' at 5:00 p.m. Israel time. Likud refusing to release details of announcement.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will make a “dramatic announcement” Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. at the Kfar Maccabiah hotel and events center in Ramat Gan, a Likud spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

The Likud spokesperson refused to release further details on the announcement slated for the 5:00 p.m. press conference.

“There will be no questions and no further details will be given before 5:00 p.m.,” the spokesperson said.

On Monday, Netanyahu announced that Israel had discovered a facility allegedly used for Iran’s nuclear program.

"Today we reveal that yet another secret nuclear site was exposed in the archives that we brought from Tehran. In this site, Iran conducted experiments to develop nuclear weapons."

The new secret facility was located near the city of Abadeh.

"When Iran realized that they uncovered the site," Netanyahu continued, "they destroyed the site. They just wiped it out."

The announcement came on the heels of a report that the International Atomic Energy Agency had discovered traces of uranium at another Iranian atomic site which Israel had revealed in 2018.