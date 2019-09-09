Poll: Blue and White leading Likud

New poll shows Blue and White leading Likud as right-wing bloc grows in size.

If elections were held today, the center-left Blue and White party would win 33 Knesset seats, two more than the previous poll gave it, a new poll by Walla! News and the Midgam Research Institute showed.

The new survey gave the Likud party 32 Knesset seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, meanwhile, would win just eight Knesset seats, representing a drop of one seat from the previous poll.

Both the Joint Arab List and Yamina would receive nine Knesset seats each. Ashkenazi-haredi UTJ would win seven Knesset seats, while Sephardic-haredi Shas would win six.

The Democratic Union would receive six Knesset seats, as would the joint Labor-Gesher list. Otzma Yehudit, which previously failed to pass the electoral threshold in the last Midgam poll, would receive four Knesset seats.

The new poll would give the religious-right wing bloc a total of 58 Knesset seats, up from 56 in the previous poll, while the center-left bloc would win 54 Knesset seats.

Yisrael Beytenu, previously associated with the right-wing bloc but which has promised to support Blue and White's bid for leadership, remains the deciding factor.