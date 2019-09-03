Right-wing bloc loses one Knesset seat, new poll shows

The right-wing bloc lost one seat, dropping from 57 Knesset seats in the previous poll to 56 in the current poll, Walla! reported.

The Walla! poll gave the Likud party 32 Knesset seats, while the center-left Blue and White gained 31 seats. However, the Likud's gain comes at a loss for Yamina, which dropped from 10 seats in most of the previous polls to nine in the latest poll.

Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ won eight seats in the poll, while Sephardic-haredi Shas received seven.

Yisrael Beytenu, a secular "right-wing" party which has recently turned left and promised to support Blue and White leaders MKs Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid in their bid for premiership, would win nine seats, the poll showed.

On the left, the Joint Arab List would win ten Knesset seats, while Democratic Union and the Labor-Gesher party would win seven seats each.

When asked who the best candidate for prime minister is, 39% of respondents named Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, while just 30% named Gantz. In the previous poll, 43% of respondents had named Netanyahu as the best candidate.