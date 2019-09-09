Hamas threatens terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria

Hamas reacts furiously to death of terrorist who murdered Rabbi Eitam and Naama Henkin in 2015.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the so-called “military wing” of Hamas, reacted furiously on Sunday to the death of a terrorist who was a member of the squad that murdered Rabbi Eitam and Naama Henkin in 2015.

The terrorist, Bassem Amin Muhammad Saih, died at the Assaf Harofeh Hospital in Tzrifin.

The terrorist had been suffering from a terminal illness while serving out his sentence for two counts of murder on nationalistic grounds, weapons-related offenses, attempted murder, throwing stones, kidnapping, membership in a terrorist organization, and other offenses.

Hamas said in response that Saih’s blood would be "a curse that would haunt the occupier in the West Bank and everywhere else in Palestine."

The message of Saih’s blood, said the statement by the Al-Qassam Brigades, is to continue the armed struggle in Judea and Samaria until the removal of the "occupiers."

The Al-Qassam Brigades publicly pledged to give Palestinian Arab security prisoners priority in representing their affairs, to exact a price from the "enemy" and to release them. Hamas also accused Israel of deliberate neglect in the medical treatment given to Saih.