Terrorist who murdered Jewish couple dies

Bassem Saih, one of the terrorists who murdered Eitam and Naama Henkin in front of their children dies while serving prison sentence.

A terrorist responsible for the murder of an Israeli Jewish couple four years ago has died while in custody at an Israeli hospital, the Israeli Prison Service announced Sunday afternoon.

Bassem Amin Muhammad Saih, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus), died at Israel’s Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Tzrifin on Sunday, the IPS said in a statement.

The terrorist had been suffering from a terminal illness while serving out his sentence for two counts of murder on nationalistic grounds, weapons-related offenses, attempted murder, throwing stones, kidnapping, membership in a terrorist organization, and other offenses.

Saih was part of a terrorist cell which was arrested following the murder of Rabbi Eitam and Naama Henkin in a shooting attack on the road between the Israeli towns of Itamar and Elon Moreh in Samaria.

The couple was shot and killed by the terrorists while driving with their four children, who witnessed the deadly attack.