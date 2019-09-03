Son born to American-Israeli man killed in rocket attack

Wife of Rabbi Pinchas Pashwazman gives birth to son four months after he was killed in Hamas rocket attack on Ashdod.

The widow of an Ashdod man was killed in a Hamas rocket attack gave birth to a son almost four months to the day after her husband’s death.

On Sunday, May 5th, a rocket fired by terrorists in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip killed 21-year-old Pinchas Menachem Pashwazman.

Pashwazman was hit and killed by shrapnel from the rocket as he ran to a stairwell to take cover after air raid sirens were sounded.

A member of the Gur Hasidic movement, Pashwazman was born in Israel to American parents from Monsey, New York, and was a dual American-Israeli citizen. He was survived by his pregnant wife and the couple’s first son.

Pashwazman’s widow gave birth to a second son Tuesday morning, who will be named after his father.