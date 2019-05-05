Killed in Ashdod: Rabbi Pinchas Menahem Pashwazman

'When siren went off, he ran to a stairwell to take cover but was hit by shrapnel from the rocket.' US citizen killed in rocket attack.

Rabbi Pinchas Menachem Pashwazman was killed by a rocket in the city of Ashdod, the fourth person killed in the current round of fighting.



When the siren went off, the deceased ran to a stairwell to take cover but was hit by shrapnel from the rocket. Rescuers who arrived at the scene attempted to revive him and evacuated him to the hospital, but he died of his wounds on arrival.



The deceased, a young yeshiva student in his early twenties, was a Gur Hasid. He was born in Beit Shemesh to a father who serves as a teacher in the local Gur community. He moved to Ashdod after he got married. His parents are originally from Monsey, New York, and the victim was an American citizen, according to a report by Yeshiva World News.

According to the family, this is the third time that the family has lost family members in disasters. His mother's two brothers perished in disasters, one of them in a terror attack on a bus on Mount Meron, and the other in the Gesher Bnot Yaakov disaster.

He is survived by his wife and four-month old baby.