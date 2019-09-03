Hamas: 'Deal of the Century' has no chance

Hamas leader argues that Israel and the US understand that the Palestinian position does not allow the US peace plan to be implemented.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Monday that Israel is weaker during the election period than in other times.

Haniyeh claimed that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who faces security challenges and is accused of corruption, is unable to win on all fronts, including in Gaza, and therefore seeks to reduce the impact of the situation in Gaza on the Knesset elections.

The Hamas leader added that "Israel and the US administration understand that the unified Palestinian position does not allow the implementation of the ‘Deal of the Century.’"

Addressing the security situation in Gaza, Haniyeh said that last week’s suicide bombings in the Gaza Strip were intended to undermine stability. He noted that the security forces have information on intentions to carry out further attacks in the Gaza Strip.