Report: Two killed in Gaza explosion

Two motorcyclists killed in an explosion in western Gaza. According to some officials, they were killed in an Israeli air strike.

The Palestinian Authority “health ministry” announced that two people were killed and another was seriously injured on Tuesday evening in an explosion in southern Gaza.

According to the “interior ministry” in Gaza, the two people who were killed are police officers. Earlier, the dead were reported to be Islamic Jihad activists.

Shortly before midnight, another explosion was reported near a police checkpoint in western Gaza. Several people were reportedly injured.

While some of the reports from Gaza claimed the blasts were the result of Israeli air strikes, the IDF said they "are not aware of an attack in Gaza."

Two motorcyclists were killed in an explosion in western Gaza on Tuesday evening, according to officials in the Gaza Strip.

The report has not been confirmed by Israeli officials.

The fatalities in the blast are reportedly Islamic Jihad operatives. Their bodies were taken to the Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

Some of the Gazan officials claimed that the two were killed in an Israeli air strike, but other sources in the Gaza Strip claimed that the findings on the ground indicate that the two were killed as a result of a so-called "work accident".

Earlier on Tuesday, Gaza terrorists launched a rocket at Israel. The IDF responded by attacking a Hamas position in northern Gaza.

In the wake of the rocket attacks on southern Israel in recent days, Major General Kamil Abu-Rukun​, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), on Monday sent a direct message to the people of Gaza.

"Hostile and warmongering elements, close and distant, are dragging you to violence and a loss of your stability and security," Abu-Rukun wrote.

"The Islamic Jihad on an Iranian mission repeatedly undermines stability and harms the security of the region. You will feel the consequences," he added.

"The shooting at Israel and toward Israeli civilians will be met with an appropriate response," Abu-Rukun warned the residents of Gaza. "Israel will protect its citizens, what your leaders and their allies do not do."