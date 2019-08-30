Hezbollah to respond with 72 hours

Hezbollah plans to retaliate for attacks it believes were perpetrated by Israel within 72 hours, Kuwait's Al Rai newspaper reported.

According to the "Opposition Force" sources, Hezbollah is aiming to exact a price similar to the one it paid, by taking the lives of two or three Israelis.

Quoting Al Rai's report, Walla! noted that the sources claimed Israel has information on thousands of Hezbollah bases in southern Lebanon, the Beqaa Valley, and other areas, all of which may be targeted. As a result, these bases are expected to be evacuated if Hezbollah attacks Israeli targets.

The sources also said that the US and France are trying to calm Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and told him that Israel will not retaliate if the terror organization downs a UAV. However, the sources, added that Hezbollah rejected the offer.

On Thursday, the US announced sanctions in Lebanon and Oman aimed at shutting down financing to Hezbollah and Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised the decision, saying: "I commend President Trump and the American administration for the important decision to impose sanctions on a Lebanese bank that serves as an Iranian financing arm for the Hezbollah terrorist organization. This is an important step designed to put pressure on Iran and its proxies, which are acting against the State of Israel. I also call on other countries to take action against the Iranian aggression in the Middle East."

On Sunday, the head of Lebanon-based Hezbollah terrorist organization on Sunday denounced an alleged "drone attack" targeting the Lebanese Shiite movement's Beirut stronghold, vowing to "do everything" to thwart Israeli attacks.

Nasrallah claimed the Israeli strikes killed two Hezbollah terrorists.