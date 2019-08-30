Third sister injured in accident still fighting for her life

Family asks public to pray for 14-year-old Adel Maoul, whose two older sisters were killed in a car accident Thursday night.

Adel Maoul, 14, is still fighting for her life

Adel Maoul, whose two older sisters were killed in a car crash earlier this week, is still fighting for her life.

Maoul, 14, was seriously injured when the driver of the car she was in lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a tree early on Thursday morning.

Maoul is currently hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit at Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center, sedated and on a respirator. However, her condition is stable and has not deteriorated since her arrival at the hospital.

The family has asked the public to pray for Adel bat (daughter of) Ronit.

Maoul's sisters, Yarin, 19, and Tahel, 17, were laid to rest Thursday afternoon. Among the thousands of attendees at the funeral were Tahel's classmates, who will start twelfth grade on Sunday.