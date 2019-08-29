Sisters killed in fatal Ashkelon car crash

Yarin Maoul, 19, and died Thursday morning following a car accident in Ashkelon.

The crash, which occurred around 3:00a.m. Thursday morning, killed Yarin's 17-year-old sister Tahel, and left Yarin fighting for her life.

A third sister, 14-year-old Adel, and Yarin's partner, who is in his early 20s, were severely injured in the crash.

Initial investigations show that the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree, causing the engine to disconnect and fly towards the center of the road. Investigators have begun collecting eyewitness accounts and evidence from the scene.

Yarin and Tahel will be laid to rest at Ashkelon's Givat Zion cemetery at 6:00p.m. Thursday.

MDA paramedic Ben Tetro said, "This is a horrifying car accident. The engine was disassembled along the lane at a far distance from the vehicle that was in the center of the road with serious damage to its front. We found a young woman who had suffered severe injuries to multiple bodily systems lying near the center of the road, without signs of life, and after medical examinations we had no choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene.”

"Three injured people were lying on the road near the vehicle, including a woman in her 20s who had no pulse and was not breathing, who was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition and in an intensive care ambulance while being resuscitated. A man in his 20s and a 14-year-old girl suffered injuries to multiple bodily systems and were treated at the scene by our paramedics who then evacuated the victims to the hospital in serious condition.”