Georgia Governor declares state of emergency

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declares state of emergency for 12 South Georgia counties ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Thursday afternoon declared a state of emergency for 12 South Georgia counties ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

The counties under the alert are Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne.

Officials continue to track the hurricane, which is expected to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before making landfall along the central east coast of Florida.

Kemp said on Thursday that Georgia could see winds greater than 39 mph extending more than 100 miles from the eye of the storm. Southwest Georgia can also expect 2-4 inches of rainfall through early next week, he said.

In addition, the price-gouging law is now in effect, prohibiting businesses from taking advantage of consumers.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday as Dorian approached.

"It's important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely," DeSantis said. "Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster."