Hurricane Dorian strengthens as it nears coast Florida

Hurricane Dorian has bypassed Puerto Rico and is expected to strengthen as it moves over open water towards the southeastern United States.

The Category 1 hurricane is expected to strengthen to Category 2 today and may become a Category 3 storm before it makes landfall.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Wednesday as Dorian approached.

"It's important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely," DeSantis said. "Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster."

The storm is expected to strike Florida over Labor Day weekend.