Woman dead in accident in Ashkelon

Woman in her 20s killed when vehicle collides with a guardrail. Three others injured.

A woman in her 20s was killed overnight Wednesday when the vehicle she was traveling in collided with a guardrail in Ashkelon.

Three other people were injured in the accident, including a 20-year-old woman who is in critical condition, and a 25-year-old man and 14-year-old girl who were seriously injured.

Magen David Adom paramedics who arrived at the scene evacuated the injured to the Barzilai Hospital.

MDA paramedic Ben Tetro said, "This is a horrifying car accident. The engine was disassembled along the lane at a far distance from the vehicle that was in the center of the road with serious damage to its front. We found a young 20-year-old without signs of life, and after medical examinations we had no choice but to pronounce her dead at the scene.”

"Three injured people were lying on the road near the vehicle, including a woman in her 20s without a pulse who was evacuated to the hospital in an intensive care ambulance while being resuscitated. A man in his 20s and a 14-year-old girl were treated at the scene by our paramedics and were also evacuated to hospital in serious condition.”