Hezbollah: IDF vehicle with 'soldier doll' on the border

Lebanese sources report that the IDF has placed an IDF jeep near the Israeli-Lebanese border inside which there is a doll that looks like a soldier.

The IDF vehicle is located in an area observable from Lebanese territory, and it is unclear what its purpose, and that of the doll it contains, was.

According to some reports in Lebanon, the vehicle is intended as a lure to examine Hezbollah's response, while according to other reports the move is intended to show a presence on the border, but out of "fear of the response the Hezbollah leader promised."